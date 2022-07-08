Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is Serengeti Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Serengeti Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Sunlight Financial makes up about 0.2% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of Sunlight Financial worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,286 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

