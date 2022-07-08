Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.49

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SUPR traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 123.18 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUPR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.62).

In other news, insider Jon Austen purchased 25,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £30,160.80 ($36,523.13).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

