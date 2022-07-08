SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.53 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $147.00 million and approximately $61.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00005307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,771.22 or 1.00017036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,928,057 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

