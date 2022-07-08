Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

SYM opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

