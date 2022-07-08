Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

SYM opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Analyst Recommendations for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

