Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.74 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $106.74 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00238204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002105 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,420,434 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

