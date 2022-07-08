System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.36. System1 shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get System1 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.