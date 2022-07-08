T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $118.25. 10,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

