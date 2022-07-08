Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,561,412 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
