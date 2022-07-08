Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,561,412 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after buying an additional 231,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

