Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

