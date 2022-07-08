Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

