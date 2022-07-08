Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.78.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

