Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.