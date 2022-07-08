Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.