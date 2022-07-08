The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.97) to GBX 5,000 ($60.55) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

