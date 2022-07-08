The Buckle, Inc. Stock Climbs 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales decreased by 1.7% during the month of June. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

BKE opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 141.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

