The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

