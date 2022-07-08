The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $9.90

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $9.90 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. Azul has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 694,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.