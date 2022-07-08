The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $298.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

