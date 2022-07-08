The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $298.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

