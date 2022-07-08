The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

