The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

