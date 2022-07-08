The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $64,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

