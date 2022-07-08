The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.77

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.77 and traded as low as $7.92. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 16,857 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period.

About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

