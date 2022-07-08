The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.77

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.77 and traded as low as $7.92. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 16,857 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.
About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
