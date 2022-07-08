The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Barclays raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.15) to GBX 733 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.11) to GBX 720 ($8.72) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.48) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SGPYY stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

