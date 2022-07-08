Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $553.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.