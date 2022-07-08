TheStreet Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to C+

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

