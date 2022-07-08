TheStreet Downgrades Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to D+

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WRE stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

