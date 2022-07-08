TheStreet Downgrades Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to D+

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
WRE stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 0.87.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
