thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.82

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 5990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.