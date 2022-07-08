Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 587,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 470,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

TWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

The company has a market cap of C$434.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

