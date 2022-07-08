TigerCash Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $434,252.95 and approximately $1.81 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 813.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.