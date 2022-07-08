Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Acquires $13,920.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry bought 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.