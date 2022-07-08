Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 525,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,908,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.