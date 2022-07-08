Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.50

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 46.58 ($0.56), with a volume of 16819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.58).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.24. The company has a market cap of £151.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.