Timothy J. Cesarek Sells 98,526 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $249,270.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,137.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
