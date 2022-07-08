Timothy J. Cesarek Sells 98,526 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $249,270.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,137.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 65.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.