Tokocrypto (TKO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.01446140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00122898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

