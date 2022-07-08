TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

TOP (TOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, TOP has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $1.80 million and $71,884.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

