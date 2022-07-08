Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.48

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $19.34. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 64,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

