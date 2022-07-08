Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $831,000 in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,186,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:AIR opened at $42.07 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,713,730.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,842 shares of company stock worth $6,624,792 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

