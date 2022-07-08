Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.01 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

