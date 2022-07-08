Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

