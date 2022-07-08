Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

