Tower token 1-Day Volume Reaches $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.06 or 1.00041787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

