Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $976.80

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.80 ($11.83) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.54). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 885 ($10.72), with a volume of 17,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tracsis in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($16.35) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £266.72 million and a PE ratio of 10,975.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 977.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 976.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 10,334 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($12.59), for a total value of £107,473.60 ($130,144.83).

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

