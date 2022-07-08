TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $709.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $534.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $565.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.35.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

