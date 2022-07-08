Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops One Day Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00605873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

