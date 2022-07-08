Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.15

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 9883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. City State Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

