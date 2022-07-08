Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($2.98).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 185.10 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 175.80 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($52,797.29). Also, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,013.56).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

