TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Down 0.2%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 6,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

