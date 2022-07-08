Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRUP opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

