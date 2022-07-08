TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, TTC has traded flat against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

